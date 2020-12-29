Appeal following armed robbery in Hilltown area of Dundee

Police have issued an appeal for information following an armed robbery in Dundee on Sunday.

The incident happened opposite the Spar on Hilltown around 1.20pm on December 27.

A man was sitting on a bench when he was threatened by a man with a knife and a sum of money was stolen.

Two men, aged 35 and 31, have been arrested in connection and released pending further inquiries.

Constable Mark Stewart said: “Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident but this was a frightening experience for the victim.

“Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who was in the area around the time of the incident is urged to contact police as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information call 101, quoting incident 1296 of 27 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.