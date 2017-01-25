Appeal to find woman last seen at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee

Police are trying to trace vulnerable missing person Barbara Jane Cameron, 46.

Barbara is described as vulnerable. She was last seen at Ninewells Hospital at 11.30am today.

She is described as white with dark hair styled in a mohican, 5’2″, blue eyes, numerous facial piercings, has a prosthetic left leg, wearing a full length fur leopard skin print jacket, black top with print on it and turquoise jeans with black and white baseball boots. Barbara is known to frequent the Perth area.

If you have seen Barbara Cameron, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 991 of 25.01.2017