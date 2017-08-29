Appeal for Dundonians to provide temporary homes for guide dog puppies

The charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal to find volunteers in Dundee who can give a guide dog puppy a home for around a year.

Volunteer puppy walkers care for the young dogs from seven weeks of age until they are between 12 and 15 months old to help them on their way to becoming life changing guide dogs.

Those interested in volunteering are invited to attend an event at the Guide Dog Training School in Forfar on Friday September 8 from 9.30am to 12pm.

Volunteer co-ordinator Shonagh Hodgson said: “Puppy walkers are essential volunteers and without them we simply couldn’t continue providing life-changing partnerships for people with sight loss.

“Puppy walkers provide the full-time care and education of our puppies until they are ready to go to Guide Dog Training School.

“To become a puppy walker, volunteers will need to be home for the majority of the day and be able to take their puppy into many varied environments, and a securely fenced garden.

“The role requires hard work and dedication but it is extremely rewarding, and our volunteers will receive full training and plenty of support from our staff.

“At the event, people will be able to speak to current volunteers as well as puppy training supervisors and other Guide Dogs staff, and observe a puppy class.”

For more information about becoming a puppy walker, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/puppywalking.

To register your interest in attending the event, contact the Forfar Guide Dog Training School on 0345 1430 205 or email forfar@guidedogs.org.uk, no later than September 6.