Dundee residents are being urged to give a temporary home to a guide dog in training.

The Guide Dogs charity is appealing for volunteers to take in a guide dog or puppy as they continue their training to becoming full-time guide dogs.

Those interested are invited to an event at the Guide Dog Training School in Forfar on Tuesday February 21 from 6-7.30pm.

Volunteer coordinator Shonagh Hodgson said: “Boarders and puppy walkers are essential volunteers and without them we simply couldn’t continue providing life-changing partnerships for people with sight loss.

“Boarders look after our guide dogs in training at evenings and weekends, for periods of around two to 16 weeks. Boarders should be able to drop the dog off at our Forfar Training School between 8am and 9am, and collect the dog between 5pm and 6pm.

“Volunteer puppy walkers provide the full-time care and education of a puppy from six weeks of age until they are between 12-14 months old.”