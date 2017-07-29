Mental health charity See Me is appealing for young volunteers in Dundee to join its programme.

The volunteers will support See Me in delivering training for young people aged 11-18 as part of the charity’s education and young people programme to tackle the stigma of mental health and improve the mental health of children and young people.

A spokesman said that over the last 18 months, Dundee’s Braeview Academy has been working with See Me to pilot its schools pack, What’s on your mind?, which the charity now wants to take to more young people across Scotland.

He added: “See Me carried out research with 885 young people which found that only 37% said they would tell someone if they were finding it difficult to cope with their mental health, compared to 78% who would tell someone if they were physically ill.

“When asked how they cope with negative thoughts and feelings, only 21% said they would speak to someone who supports them.”