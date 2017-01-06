A Dundee man living in Kirriemuir claims he has been left a prisoner in his own home after a vicious assault.

The man told the Tele the “unprovoked gang attack” was carried out on New Year’s Eve, by people he knows.

The 21-year-old, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said: “On Hogmanay I came down to the house after being out to celebrate, at about 11.40pm. I came home to walk the dog.

“I was outside and a male approached me with his hood up. He asked to pet him so I asked him to take his hood down as the dog is scared of people with hoods.

“He just walked away so I didn’t think anything of it. Seconds later I heard lots of footsteps and I was jumped by four guys. They took my money.

“I was hit on the head with a glass bottle and someone bit by ear and lip. They were shouting about stabbing me as it was going on.

“I have scratches all over my face and my head is swollen, I think I might have broken ribs too.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Kirriemuir are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 21-year-old man that happened in the High Street at about 11.45pm on December 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.”

The man said the attack, which happened next to the Peter Pan statue in the town centre, was caught on CCTV by four cameras.

He said: “I’ve basically had to barricade myself in the house.

“I can’t even go to the shop or take the dog out for a walk.

“I can’t leave the house as I know one of the guys who did it. They live just round the corner. I only moved to Kirriemuir in November. I think this is all just because I’m from Dundee.”