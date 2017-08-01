A Dundee councillor has called for a permit scheme — which would allow members of the public to get rid of rubbish — to be put on hold.

The city council is to ask members of the public who use vans or larger vehicles to dispose of rubbish to register as part of a crackdown on commercial operators dumping waste for free.

The permits, which can be applied for online, will also limit people to 12 visits a year.

The council says surveys done at its Baldovie and Riverside recycling centres found more firms are using household recycling centres to avoid paying trade waste fees.

Under the new “resident permit scheme”, anyone who uses a non-commercial van will have to register for a free permit before they visit a centre.

If they have hired a van, they will have to show proof.

Kevin Keenan, leader of the Labour group on the council, said: “This, no doubt, is trying to avoid any business waste being disposed of by the public purse.

“I think the permit scheme should put on hold until such times as they can demonstrate that the last wave of changes are working effectively.”