Appeal continues for missing German tourist on Fife coast

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a woman reported missing in Fife.

Claudia Philips, from Germany, was last seen leaving the house she was staying in on the Nethergate, Crail, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

At that time she was heading towards south-westerly towards Anstruther, Fife along the coastal path.

Police say the 51-year-old has failed to return home and concern is now growing for her welfare.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said they were involved in the operation yesterday with teams from St Andrews and Leven involved in the search. Two lifeboats from Anstruther RNLI were also dispatched.

There was no sign of Claudia and the Coastguard and RNLI have been stood down.

Officers will continue their inquiries on land.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build and grey, wavy, collar-length hair.

Inspector Neil McKenzie said: “Claudia is on holiday in Crail, so is unlikely to know the North East Fife area well and as such we are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information that can help us locate Claudia should contact police immediately.”