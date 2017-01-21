Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a window and a door were damaged in an attempted break-in to a garage at an address in Mansion Drive.

Officers are keen to trace two people who were standing outside the garage at about 2.20am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Residents are reminded to report any suspicious activity around buildings or vehicles to police, alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”