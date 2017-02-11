Police Scotland today appealed for information from the public after a bike was stolen from a Dundee street.

The Stomp Pit scrambler bike —which is green, black and white in colour — was stolen from Dochart Terrace, Menzieshill, sometime between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the force said today: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101.

“They should quote the reference CR/3511/17 or talk to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”