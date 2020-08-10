Appeal as man’s leg is struck by a passing driver in an Angus industrial estate

An appeal has been issued by police in Montrose after a man was struck by a passing vehicle while he was loading materials onto his HGV.

The HGV was parked on the roadside in the Broomfield Industrial Estate some time between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on August 5 when the incident took place.

The driver of the HGV was out of the vehicle and loading materials when a dark-coloured Volkswagen car, thought to be a brown Golf, passed by and struck him on the leg.

He sustained some bruising but avoided serious injury.

The driver of the car, described as an older woman, did not stop and drove off.

Officers are checking CCTV at businesses in the area but are now looking to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and may have seen the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.