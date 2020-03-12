Appeal as 17-year-old suffers minor head injuries after assault in car park of Dundee supermarket

Police have issued an appeal for information following an assault in which a 17-year-old male suffered minor head injuries.

The incident took place at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, in the downstairs car park of the Tesco Extra Store in the city’s South Road.

Officers have said that a group of youths were involved in the altercation in which “at least one assault took place”.

There were also a number of other youths present who were not involved in the actual assault, but observed what happened.

They are understood to have been in the area for at least half an hour beforehand.

Officers would like to trace four youths in connection with the incident, all described as white males in their mid to late teens, and of slim build.

The first is described as wearing a dark grey hooded jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second is described as wearing a black hooded top, dark grey joggers with a Nike Air logo on the lower right leg and black Nike trainers.

The third is described as wearing a distinctive dark and white North Face hooded jacket with a white hood and wide white front vertical stripe.

The fourth is described as wearing a light grey hooded jumper, black trousers and light trainers. All four wore their hoods up at the time of the incident.

A fifth person who was involved has been identified and efforts are ongoing to trace him.

These descriptions along with the details of the incident itself have been taken from store CCTV.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was present at the time, in particular the youths who were present but not involved in the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.