Appeal after teenage boys start fire at rear of Arbroath bingo hall

Police are appealing for information after a small fire was deliberately started by a group of youths in Arbroath.

The blaze, which took place in the town’s Hill Place to the rear of Buzz’s Bingo between 1pm and 1.20pm on Tuesday, was extinguished by the fire service before any damage was caused.

Two of the members of the group have been described as white males aged in their teens, and about 5ft 7in.

One was wearing a black beanie hat.

Police ask anyone who saw the group to contact them on 101, quoting incident reference 1340 of March 3.