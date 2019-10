Police are appealing for information following a theft at a farm in Angus.

A yellow CCM604 motorbike – registration ST54 TZZ – was stolen from a farm building near Edzell.

Two chainsaws and some tools were also taken in the incident, which took place some time between October 6 and 14.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any info that could help us find it, call 101. Our reference is CR/27508/19.”