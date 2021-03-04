Appeal after man made homophobic comments to woman on Fife train

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a homophobic incident onboard a train service travelling between Lochgelly and Dunfermline Town.

British Transport Police say the incident, which happened at around 7pm on Tuesday, February 16, involved a woman who boarded the train at Cardenden station alone.

A man then boarded the same service at Lochgelly station and sat near the victim and began talking to her.

After a short while, the man proceeded to make sexual and homophobic comments to the victim.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, in particular anyone onboard the service that evening.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100010008.

Alternatively, information can be given by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.