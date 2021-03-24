Appeal after cat found dead in wire trap in Tayport

Animal welfare officers are investigating the death of a cat found in a wire trap in Tayport.

The trapped cat was discovered by a member of the public at around 11am on March 17, on the shoreline near Tayport High Lighthouse.

According to the Scottish SPCA, it had died shortly before being found.

Appeal for information

The animal welfare charity is appealing for information and is reminding the public of the proper use of wire traps.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “This was a very distressing incident for everyone involved.

“When the cat was found, the animal appeared to have not long passed away.

“The member of the public who found the cat said they had been in the area the day before around the same time and there was no sign of the trap.

“There was also a white bedsheet found on the grass verge in direct line with the trap which wasn’t there the day before either.”

Owner traced

Robyn added: “We did manage to trace the owner of the cat and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“We are looking to find out who set the trap and if anyone in the area knows of anyone using traps like this one.

“It is a legal requirement for traps and snares to be checked every 24 hours.

“Live catch traps should be checked at minimum twice daily as good practice.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Traps and snares can be set legally to control certain species such as rats.

However, last year the Scottish SPCA warned that because of Covid-19 restrictions those setting the traps may be unable to check them as frequently as required.