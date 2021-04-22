Appeal after Arbroath man assaulted and car vandalised by 20 youths

Police have appealed for information after a man in Abroath was assaulted and his car vandalised causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Tayside Police asked for the public’s help to identify those responsible for the assault in Arbroath, which took place in the town’s Springfield Park on April 17.

Police said the man was approached by a group of around 20 youths before one of the group set on him and allegedly assaulted him.

The youths then left the area after damaging the victim’s car and causing “hundreds of pounds” worth of damage.

It is not known what injuries the man sustained as a result of the incident in Angus last week.

Antisocial behaviour and littering

It comes after an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour and littering at Springfield Park, with police saying they had stepped up patrols in response.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which happened in Hill Terrace, Arbroath, at the entrance to Springfield Park about 9:30pm on Saturday 17th April.

“A man was approached by a group of youths who had been congregating in the park.

“One of the group allegedly assaulted him, and as the group left the area the victim’s car was vandalised causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

“Although there were about 20 individuals in the group, the person responsible for the assault is described as a white male, aged 14-18, about 5ft 8 with ginger or blonde hair, and was wearing a red jacket at the time.

“There has been an increase in anti-social behaviour and littering over the past few weeks within Springfield Park. Local officers have been carrying out patrols within the area, and will continue to patrol the park area regularly over the coming weeks.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 4410 of 17th April.”