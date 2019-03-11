‘Appalling’ drink-driver chased two men through Dundee streets with spanner

A thug driver was fined £1,000 at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted being almost four times over the alcohol limit and chasing two men with a spanner.

Bruce Dargie, of Kenilworth Avenue, had 81 mics of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on a number of streets in Broughty Ferry on January 19.

The 51-year-old also challenged two men to fight before chasing them while in possession of a spanner.

Dargie also failed to comply with a breath test. Describing his behaviour as “appalling”, Sheriff Gregor Murray fined Dargie £1,000, ordered him to pay £500 compensation to both his victims and banned him from driving for one year.