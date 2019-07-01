App created by Dundee students aims to boost numbers playing golf in Scotland

A newly-developed app that rewards Scottish golfers for playing the game more often has exceeded expectations.

The Tour Tag app, developed by Abertay University graduates Chris Low and Katie Reid, aims to increase participation in the sport by offering points every time the app user plays a round of golf.

Points can be used to access a variety of rewards which can include free golf tee times, golf balls with a purchase, discounted accommodation or discounted green fees.

The app is being piloted in Scotland and affiliate courses include Monifieth Golf Links, Royal Dornoch and Fairmont St Andrews.

However, the team is already eyeing up UK and foreign expansion.

Mr Low said: “We founded the project in 2017. App development began in October and went live earlier this month. It has already been downloaded 500 times which is faster than anticipated and the feedback has been very positive.

“We strongly believe that we have created a unique product that offers significant benefits for both golfers and golfing businesses alike in Scotland.”