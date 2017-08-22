Apology as crossing patrollers put in place at Dundee school after child safety claims

Crossing patrollers have been put in place at a new Dundee school after claims children’s lives were being put at risk.

Parents and community leaders said they were angry that the crossings weren’t been finished in time for children starting term at the £13m Tayview Primary School in Dickson Avenue on Friday.

Children and Families Convener Gregor Murray said school crossing patrollers were in place from Monday afternoon until the crossing is active.

Councillor Murray added: “Road construction works have been slightly delayed and we expect them to be completed in the next few days, allowing the pedestrian crossings to be switched on.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to families.”

Ian Morrison, chairman of Tayview Primary Parent Council, said previously said that he was disappointed that the crossings weren’t made ready for the school opening.

He said: “The parent council is bitterly disappointed that Dundee City Council has failed in its duty of care by not ensuring that the two new pedestrian crossings are operational.

“There wasn’t even a school crossing patroller — many parents have expressed their concern at being let down in this way.

“Our school Facebook page is already filling up with irate parents who just can’t believe that the school crossings aren’t finished.

“I’m chasing the council to ensure that if the crossings aren’t completed soon then at least some temporary crossing attendants are put in place.

“I’ve met with the local minister, the Reverend Bob Mallinson, who shares our concerns.

“We both approached the council’s director of children and families services, Gregor Murray, at the opening of the school to raise immediate concerns over the pedestrian crossings.”

One parent said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the traffic lights were out of order. Absolutely shocking.”