Dundee City Council has apologised after a nursery pupil was found alone in the street.

It was reported on Tuesday that a young child was discovered on Harestane Road after leaving Jessie Porter Nursery.

Witnesses and councillors branded the sight of the “confused” child standing alone next to a busy road “disturbing” and “unacceptable”.

City council executive director of children and families services Paul Clancy has now apologised over the “unfortunate incident”.

Mr Clancy said: “I can confirm that a pre-school child did unfortunately leave the nursery building without his parent during collection time on Friday.

“As a new nursery, children are still settling in, familiarising themselves with routines and procedures.

“Despite staff taking time to support the children and families to learn new routines and playroom layouts, this unfortunate incident did occur and has been upsetting for all.

“As a service, we take children’s safety extremely seriously and can only apologise for this unfortunate incident.”

An internal investigation will now be carried out after the nursery’s head teacher passed details of the incident on to the Care Inspectorate.