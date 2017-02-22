The dilapidated Lower Dens Works in Dundee will be transformed into a serviced apartments complex, after council planners gave designs the nod.

Owners CSAM Limited plan to create a boutique hotel and serviced apartments on the site.

Plans to convert the A-listed Lower Dens Works have long been in the pipeline, with jmarchitects having secured permission to create residential units in 2008, but the new plans would see only part of the mill transformed, as the Dens Street Mill and St Roques Mill would be turned into a serviced apartments complex.

Councillor Lynne Short said: “It is really exciting and its transformation is going to have a hugely massive impact in this part of Maryfield.

“It effectively moves the city’s regeneration further east, showing that it is not all about what is happening down at the Waterfront.”

An application to convert the disused Bell Mill and North Mill into a hotel is also under consideration.

A spokesman for jmarchitects said: “Our proposal seeks to establish a viable and long-term future for the Lower Dens Works worthy of its place in Dundee’s social and economic history.

“Our key consideration is to do so whilst remaining respectful of the buildings architectural heritage and listing status.”