‘Anyone fancy a chocolate digestive?’: How an ’80s Brechin song became a Canadian cult classic

A song written by Brechin schoolboys all about the love of chocolate digestives has become a cult sensation across the Atlantic.

Back in 1985, school chums Calum ‘Nam’ Clark from Brechin, drummer Stuart Finnie from Edzell and Dundee-born guitarist David Barnett, formed a band while they were together at Brechin High School.

The budding musicians wrote a number of songs, including one named after the band’s title: ‘Anyone Fancy a Chocolate Digestive’

However, outside of the music room the band only ever played one proper gig at the Angus Show in Arbroath in 1986 before splitting up and leaving school.

But that was not to be the end of the band’s catchy song.

After school David worked at DC Thomson in Dundee before moving down to London to work in the music business and finding success as Morrissey’s support act.

In 2007 David then put together a new band called The New Royal Family for a charity gig and resurrected some of his old school band songs, including ‘Anyone Fancy a Chocolate Digestive’.

© Supplied by David Barnett

Even though the gig was supposed to be a one-off, The New Royal Family was instantly offered another gig, signed onto Filthy Little Angels and had hits played on Radio 1 and 6Music,

When David then officially retired the band on his 40th birthday in 2010, he thought that would be the end of the story.

But not so – football-mad Michael McColl from Fife had set up a new soccer podcast in Canada called ‘Vancouver White Caps’ and was looking for the ideal soundtrack when he came across the song.

And now the tune is a regular feature on the Canadian podcast when the host asks team players and other guests about their biscuit-dunking habits.

David said he could not believe it when he heard.

He said: “It is very weird indeed and it is funny to think something so old is still bringing joy to people.

“When I wrote it at school I wouldn’t have even known what a podcast was back then.

“But these football fans had been playing this 35-year-old stupid song from my school band for several years and even featured The New Royal Family as their artist of the month in December last year.

“It was like that film ‘Searching for Sugar Man’.”

Podcast host Michael, who moved to Vancouver from Scotland after marrying his Canadian girlfriend, said: “The song has become a cult classic over here in Vancouver with chocolate digestive sales increasing and people constantly tagging me in photos of them buying digestives or seeing them in shops.”

Michael has since gone onto play the song on his East Fife FC podcast called ‘Glory Days of Gold’ as well.

Guitarist David added: “The hilarious thing is, I don’t even like football.

“I’ve only been to one football match in my life – Aberdeen Reserves against Forfar Athletic in 1978.

“By weird coincidence Steve Archibald was playing who later went on to be East Fife’s manger.”

David has since been a special guest on both of Michael’s podcasts’ Christmas episodes.