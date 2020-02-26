LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s win against Inverness makes title a formality

Lawrence Shankland’s winner at Tannadice on Friday night killed off any small lingering hopes anyone might have had of catching Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Nobody really had any doubt where the title was going to end up before Friday night’s clash with second-placed Inverness.

However, the victory put an end to the Tangerines’ recent sticky run of form and sent them 21 points clear with 33 to play for.

Seeing off Caley in the way they did pretty much secured promotion, if not officially.

And Shankland once more made the difference.

He was so sharp inside the area, selling two defenders a dummy before keeping his composure to fire into the corner.

It was the sign of a top striker.

It was interesting to hear Tony Asghar say last week that United weren’t necessarily looking to sell their main man this summer but want to build a team around him.

That all depends on the depth of owner Mark Ogren’s pockets, I suppose.

It shows ambition at Tannadice, though.

The American has already spent an awful lot to get the team to the brink of the Premiership but the chequebook will have to be out again this summer if they are to surround Shankland with similar talents.

The striker, though, is a great selling point for the club when they go to attract new players.

Players with potential can see how things have turned out for Shankland at Tannadice with a place in the Scotland squad and big clubs lining up to take a look at him.

If he does move on, it’ll be very difficult to replace him but the good thing is a big transfer fee will allow them to bulk up the rest of the squad.

No bones about it, the Premiership is a real step up in terms of quality. There is plenty of talent in the United squad right now, that’s why they are where they are.

However, I still feel they’ll need a number of additions in the summer.

Take Louis Appere as an example – he’s done great this season and scored a fine goal against Caley.

However, I don’t think he’s quite ready yet for the top flight week in, week out right at this moment.

He will be in time but it’s clear to me the squad needs added depth before August to meet the demands.

I’m sure Robbie Neilson will have big plans, with or without Shankland, and I’m eager to see how United strengthen.