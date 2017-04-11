A Dundee couple are taking legal action after claiming medics “botched” a painful procedure on their newborn daughter — three times.

Sandra Dorian and partner Paul Coombs’s daughter River Bleú Coombs was born on February 26.

Four days later, she was given a newborn spot test, in which blood is taken to check for serious health conditions.

The test is done by pricking the heel using a sharp device.

NHS guidelines say the test should ideally be carried out no later than eight days after birth, as early treatment can improve health and prevent severe disability, and even death.

However, due to an alleged “computer error” River has now had three of the tests done, and may require a fourth, giving the Hilltown couple an agonising wait to find out if she has any of the conditions, which include cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease.

Sandra, 30, said: “The first test was done on March 1 but a computer error meant River’s unique NHS number came up wrong, so the lab staff wouldn’t accept it.

“It had to be redone a week later but the same thing happened.

“On Tuesday, we got a note through the door after the third test.

“It said, ‘can you phone regarding your baby’s blood spot test?’

“We thought our daughter had come back positive for one of these diseases and we were distraught.

“But the midwife had spelt both her middle and surname wrong, so we have been told it will have to be done a fourth time.

“I haven’t been able to sleep or eat with worry.

“River had a seizure four weeks ago.

“I’ve had five panic attacks and been crying constantly.

“I’m going crazy with worry, panicking she has one of these diseases and it could shorten her life.

“I will be taking legal action.

“The procedure is really upsetting and painful for her and she’s just a tiny wee baby.”

Paul, 20, added: “It’s scandalous.

“There are no words to describe how upset and angry we are about this.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to discuss matters relating to individual patients.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby’s NHS identification number and will be in contact with Ms Dorian to discuss her concerns.”