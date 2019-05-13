Anxious motorisits flood fire service with calls after Fife blaze wafts into Dundee

Anxious motorists flooded emergency services with calls following a huge fire.

Firefighters from Tayport rushed to the scene to check out burning fields near Milton Farm between Leuchars and Newport.

Three fields had been set alight in a controlled fire and although the Tayport crew arrived at around 7pm last night there was no danger and nobody was hurt.

A fire brigade spokeswoman said: “We didn’t have to do anything as the farmer had built in fire breaks and there was no need for us to extinguish the flames.

“We had a lot of calls about it because of the size of the flames.

“But it was a controlled burning and the farmer had fire breaks in place and he told us over the \ phone that there was no need to attend.

“However, we got so many phone calls with people convinced the blaze was out of control due to the amount of smoke and flames that we turned out with a crew from Tayport.

“But we did not need to extinguish it.”

One motorist, Dave Ellis, who was out driving in the area was alarmed by the scale of the fire. He told the Tele: “While we were in Leuchars around 7pm, there were three hillside fires started in the surrounding area and visible between Leuchars and Newport.”

One member of the public described a “huge” plume of smoke visible from Dundee Law.

And others took to Facebook to write about the smell.

Audrey Whitton said: “I’m in the West End and it’s a really strong smell of burning and smoke in the air and I had just put my washing out.”

Denise Anastassiou said: “My windows have been open and the house stinks of smoke.”