Anti-social ‘vandalism’ upsets Dundee residents

Mindless vandalism is plaguing a city community with residents calling for action to be taken to solve the issue.

People living in Ardler say they are fed up of anti-social behaviour by local youngsters, which is creating havoc in the area.

Local resident John Bisset said: “Vandalism has become a bit of an issue in Ardler.

“Street signs have been pulled up and there is graffiti everywhere.

“Mindless thugs have caused damage all over the area.

“There’s one street sign on the corner of Dalmahoy Drive and Turnberry Avenue that has been ripped clean out of the ground and left lying there.

“It has been reported to the council but so far it hasn’t been repaired.

“I think it is such a shame and a real sign of the times that vandalism of this sort is happening on almost a daily basis.”

Resident Mary Edwards, 66, said: “There’s a lot of graffiti around in Ardler.

“It’s particularly bad around the area of the shops on Macalpine Road.

“Just the last day I saw new graffiti had been sprayed on a wall.

“Vandalism of this type isn’t good for the area and it’s terrible that young people think it’s okay to cause this sort of damage.”

Labour councillor for the ward, Kevin Keenan said: “People living in our city are entitled to a good quality of life where their surroundings aren’t vandalised and damaged by mindless vandals.

“Vandalism of this sort is a real cause for concern.

“It makes the area look unsightly and it also costs a lot of money to repair – especially at a time when the council is strapped for cash.”

He added: “For some youngsters this might seem like high jinks but we need to get the message across that behaviour of this type isn’t acceptable.

“Parents also need to take responsibility for their kids and know where they are and what they are getting up to.”

Mr Keenan promised to highlight the issue to the council and ensure that efforts were made to fix damaged signs and try to get rid of graffiti..

A Dundee City Council spokesman, said: “The Road Maintenance Partnership are aware of the situation and are taking appropriate action.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses vandalism and/or graffiti to report it to our Community Safety Wardens on 01382 436333.”