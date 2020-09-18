Racists branded ‘cowards’ after anti-Semitic graffiti appears in Lochee

Dundonians have condemned anti-Semitism in the city after racist graffiti appeared overnight in Lochee.
Yesterday morning residents woke up to find “Burn the Jews” had been scrawled onto a back door at Poundstretcher.
This comes only weeks after a colourful mural was painted onto this part of Methven Street.
One resident said: “It’s not good, and unfortunately it didn’t take long for the wall to be graffitied after the mural was done.”
Another told the Tele: “You don’t hear of anti-Semitic people in Dundee, so to see this is a bit random and not very nice.
“Someone must have reported it to the police because they came round earlier on to take a look at it.
“You sometimes find broken bottles and things like that round there, but I’ve never seen anything like that before.”
Kyle Rourke from Stand Up To Racism Tayside condemned the anti-Semitic graffiti, and branded whoever wrote it “a coward”.
He said: “It is appalling and we would condemn any sort of anti-Semitism or racism.
“My worry is this won’t be the only piece they do, they will probably do it again somewhere else.
“We find them abhorrent and I am sure 99% of Dundee would agree they are cowards.
“We condemn any form of racism or persecution based on someone’s ethnicity or religion, and I am sure I speak for the vast majority of people when I say it is appalling.”
Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the anti-Semitic graffiti and said anyone who knows what happened should get in touch.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of vandalism at Methven Street in Dundee which was reported on Thursday, 17 September.
“Anyone who knows who is responsible should call 101, quoting 1283.”