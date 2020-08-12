Perth anti-lockdown protesters brand coronavirus measures ‘draconian’

The organisers of an anti-lockdown demonstration held in Perth over the weekend have branded the current coronavirus guidelines as “draconian” and causing people to live in “perpetual fear”.

Organised by Yvonne Fenton and Lucy Santosha, the group gathered on the North Inch on August 8 to call for an end to the current coronavirus lockdown measures.

They also protested the use of face masks as well as a vaccine to Covid-19.

Ms Fenton claimed: “These draconian actions are destroying our economy and making people live in perpetual fear when there is no scientific basis for any lockdown measures and we call for an end to lockdown and a public inquiry to establish the real facts of what is going on by independent scientists.

“Scotland’s economy and our civil liberties and rights are being taken away from the people for no justified scientific rationale.

“We have dealt with vaccine damage and are worried about the future of our children and the possibility of mandatory vaccines – many of the children at our Perth event have been injured by vaccines including my son so the prospect of mandatory vaccines is very scary for us.

“We want freedom of choice, no one should be forced to do this.”

She also claimed wearing face masks was harmful and lockdowns such as the current local lockdown in Aberdeen are based on “fake” science.

However, Scotland’s chief medical officer has recommended as many people as possible take up any potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The controversial demonstration was greeted by a counter-protest in Perth on Saturday and the Scottish Government has defended the measures it has implemented.

A spokesman said: “The measures we have put in place are designed to save lives, and protect our NHS.

“As the first minister has said, we want to lift restrictions as soon as possible.

“However, these decisions have to be made carefully to protect people’s health and Scotland’s progress against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Decisions to vaccinate rest with the individual.

“However, the chief medical officer strongly recommends that all people are vaccinated, where appropriate.

“The recently expanded seasonal flu vaccination programme helps to protect the most vulnerable and alleviate pressure on the NHS, and it will be more important than ever this year, following the pandemic.”