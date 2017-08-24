Anti-fascists planning counter-protest to Scottish Defence League

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Far-right demonstrators could be vastly outnumbered by counter-protesters when they march through Perth city centre next month.

The extremist Scottish Defence League has organised a gathering to protest against plans for a new £1 million mosque.

The demonstration, which was announced on social media, has been condemned by local politicians from all sides.

Now 13 anti-fascist groups are mobilising to oppose the gathering.

Members met in Perth at the weekend to organise a “peaceful demonstration” at the railway station, the SDL’s arranged “muster point”.

A spokeswoman for the counter-protest said: “The more people of Perthshire who can come along and add their voices against this blatant display of hatred the better.

“People at the meeting expressed their total opposition and disgust to any move the far-right organisation have taken to march through the city.”

SDL members are expected to face representatives from United Against Fascism, Hope Not Hate, Dundee People’s Assembly and Stand Up to Racism, among others.

Chief Inspector Ian Scott, area commander for Perth and Kinross, said there would be a large police presence on the day.