Anstruther RNLI crew scrambled to assist fishing vessel taking on water

Life boat crews stationed at Anstruther RNLI were called into action on Monday after receiving reports of a fishing vessel in distress.

The station was alerted at 6.15am on March 1 of a fishing vessel which was taking on water 10 miles east of Fife Ness.

The lifeboat arrived at the location just over an hour after the alarm was raised and three crew members were transferred to the trawler as the rescue operation got underway.

Armed with two pumps, the crew began to flush water from the boat.

The UK Coastguard helicopter based in Inverness was also called to bring additional pumps to help clear water from the fishing vessel.

However, while flying over the Cairngorms, it was stood down after the Anstruther crew were successful in bringing the water intake under control.

The fishing vessel was later escorted back to the safety of Anstruther harbour and the lifeboat was recovered back into the station shortly after 1.30pm.

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.