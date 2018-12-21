Anstruther man accused of fitting tracker to wife’s car in stalking campaign

A farmer is to stand trial accused of fitting a tracker to his wife’s car so he could record her movements as part of an alleged eight-month campaign of stalking.

Andrew Whiteford faces a charge of engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause Caroline Whiteford fear and alarm between February 1 2018 and September 26 this year.

Prosecutors say he inserted a tracking device into her car, recorded and monitored her movements, repeatedly requested to know her whereabouts and on an occasion shouted and swore at her and another women.

He is also alleged to have grabbed and twisted her arm on one occasion.

Whiteford, 33, of Inch Farm, Pittenweem, Anstruther, denied a charge of stalking on summary complaint during a brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Sheriff George Way set a trial date in late February and ordered Whiteford to attend a pre-trial hearing earlier that month.