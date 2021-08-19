Anstruther Harbour Festival is back to top off ‘fantastic summer’

The Anstruther Harbour Festival will showcase the best of the East Neuk when it kicks off next month.

The annual extravaganza was cancelled last year after falling victim to Covid restrictions.

But this year’s event promises be better than ever with a host of fabulous entertainment on the cards.

Festival chairman Martin Dibley says the gathering will top off a fantastic summer for the area after 18 months of restrictions.

“After a year and a half of terrible news, the area is full of visitors again,” he said.

“This will be the icing on the cake and really show off what the East Neuk has to offer.”

Year of Coasts and Waters

The Harbour Festival has teamed up with the Scottish Fisheries Museum this time as part of Visit Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

The partnership should have come last year when the museum marked its 50th anniversary.

However, the award-winning Anstruther venue will instead showcase its offerings in time for its 51st birthday.

Martin added: “We couldn’t have had 600 to 1,000 people on the waterfront last year.

“Then the Year of Coasts and Waters was cancelled anyway but Visit Scotland held the funding back a year

“So this year’s festival is what should have happened last year.”

Top of the list of attractions is music from Scots folk band Skipinnish, who will headline a varied programme of singing.

However, even they will be overshadowed by a 10-metre tall puppet known as Storm, which will walk the village streets.

The giant goddess of the sea automaton is made entirely from recycled materials.

Her creators say she is sent to spread a message of care for the world’s oceans and coastlines.

Anstruther Muster

The festival will also include various community groups of all ages, with traditional dance, street performers, craft and food stalls.

And it will again encompass the Anstruther Muster, organised by the local sailing club.

It involves a gathering of boats from the entire east coast, as well as a classic boat rally.

Prizes are awarded in various categories, including best dressed boat.

Martin said everyone was really looking forward to festival weekend.

“The giant puppet on its own will be quite a spectacular site,” he said.

“She will appear on September 5 and she’s going to be something to see.”

He added: “This summer has been great.

“Everybody’s out enjoying themselves, buying fish suppers and wandering about the harbour.

“The Anstruther Harbour Festival comes at the tail end of that and will just top it off nicely.”

Anstruther Harbour Festival runs from September 3 to 5.