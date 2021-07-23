Another St Johnstone fan in court over alleged disorder at McDiarmid Park

Another St Johnstone supporter has appeared in court in connection with allegations of violent unrest at McDiarmid Park.

Adrian Venter is the thirteenth fan to face a charge of being part of a “disorderly crowd” following the Saint’s historic Scottish Cup win in May.

The 20-year-old denied the single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

His solicitor John McLaughlin told Sheriff Eric Brown: “There are a number of other young men who have appeared in this court as a result of this same incident.”

Like all of the other men who have appeared in the dock separately over recent weeks, Venter, of James Bair Close, Perth, was released on bail on the condition that he does not attend any upcoming St Johnstone matches, either home or away.

Venter will stand trial on February 7 next year, with an intermediate hearing at the court on January 13.

What we know about the prosecutions so far

It is understood a total of 27 men were arrested following the disturbance at McDiarmid Park on May 22, but one was released without charge.

Those who have so far appeared in court are:

Logan Gilmartin , 21, of Rannoch Road

, 21, of Rannoch Road Bobby Paterson , 20, of Newhouse Road

, 20, of Newhouse Road Declan Harvey , 20, of Thriepland Way

, 20, of Thriepland Way Lewis Macleod , 22, of Belmont Park, Scone

, 22, of Belmont Park, Scone David McGranaghan , 21, of Thistle Place

, 21, of Thistle Place Anthony Green , 42, of Ethel Moorhead Place

, 42, of Ethel Moorhead Place Aiden Edwards , 21, of Weavers Well Crescent

, 21, of Weavers Well Crescent Ronan Rattray , 22, of Lickley Court

, 22, of Lickley Court Kenzie Harvey , 21, of Goodlyburn Place

, 21, of Goodlyburn Place Charlie Johnston , 21, of Nimmo Avenue

, 21, of Nimmo Avenue Cameron McIntosh , 20, of Broomside

, 20, of Broomside Evan Punton, 20, of Lumsden Court, Almondbank

They have all denied forming part of a “disorderly crowd,” shouting, swearing and throwning a quantity of flares at police and security officers who were manning the stadium.

It is alleged they threw smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police and security staff, whereby security officer Margaret McKenna was struck on the body by a firework.

All the 13 men are further alleged to have forced their way through a perimeter gate, kicked and damaged a temporary security fence and hurled glass bottles and other items at police and security staff.

They face an alternative but similarly worded charge of breach of the peace.

Paterson is also alleged to have assaulted police, while Johnston is accused of breaking terms of an undertaking order by not signing in at his local police station during the first half of St Johnstone’s clash with Preston on July 13.

Trial dates have been set for early next year.

Why fans gathered at McDiarmid Park

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 at Hamden Park to win the Scottish Cup.

Fans were at McDiarmid Park that evening when players arrived home by coach.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.