More shop closures on Dundee’s Reform Street as gambling arcade shuts after less than a year

A Dundee gambling premises has closed its doors for good this month adding to the sea of “To Let” signs on Reform Street.

Casino Slots was the first gaming venue to launch in the street for more than a decade following the closure of the Hynd Brothers amusement centre.

The announcement of closure comes after Fatburger – the restaurant opposite Casino Slots – called time on trading on December 22 citing there was a lack of customers on the street.

Representatives for Slot Leisure Ltd who also have premises in the nearby Keiller Centre were approached for comment regarding the closure but had not responded at time of going to press.

The company had secured secured special permission from Dundee City Council to move into the B-listed building in April of this year.

Staff at nearby businesses said the operators had moved out over the last month or so with the venue now completely empty.

© DC Thomson

One shopper said this morning the street had a number of empty units including the former Cooper & McKenzie premises and Project Pizza venue.

He said: “It’s such a shame to see another venue close on this street. You wonder what else could survive here other than coffee shops or pubs.

“The burger venue looked great but I never saw it that busy, which is a shame, and I was shocked to see the casino premises had the ‘To Let’ sign up.”

It was previously reported that Slot Leisure had proposed reducing the size of its Keiller Centre arcade from two units to one, keeping its presence in the city roughly the same.

The firm’s planning agents, Gauldie Wright & Partners, won over planning chiefs by arguing that occupying the former home of Swinton Insurance unit would have “a positive impact” on the look of Reform Street.

In a report outlining their reasons for approving the move, city planners said they anticipated the arcade being popular with locals.