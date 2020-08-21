Another pub bites the dust: Rock Bar in Menzieshill is demolished

A Menzieshill pub which gained infamy after Duncan Ferguson was involved in a bar room brawl inside has disappeared from the city landscape.

The Rock Bar, which sat just off of Dickson Avenue, has been demolished.

It’s the second pub along the stretch of road to disappear in recent months after the Jimmy Shand was also knocked down.

The former Rock Bar site is set to be transformed into a new housing and retail development.

Locals said it was “sad” to see the pub go but admitted they were looking forward to a new development coming on to the site.

One man added: “I saw the workmen on site and now the Rock Bar is consigned to the history books along with the Jimmy Shand pub. It didn’t take the demolition teams too long to bring either of them down.

“It is sad to see them go, but hopefully more social housing and shops will be a welcome addition to the area.”