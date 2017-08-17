Another home tie for Dundee United in Irn-Bru Cup

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Dundee United will continue their Irn-Bru Cup defence at home to Alloa.

The Tangerines progressed to the next stage after a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath on Tuesday.

Just last night Alloa beat Dundee Colts 4-2 at Dens Park to set up a tie with the cup holders.

The second round will be played over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

The draw in full:

Sligo Rovers v Falkirk

Elgin City v Bray Wanderers

Crusaders v Motherwell Colts

Albion Rovers or Spartans v Linfield

TNS v Livingston

Dumbarton v Connah’s Quay Nomads

Peterhead v Annan

Dundee United v Alloa

Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South

St Mirren v Hearts Colts

Hamilton Colts v Cove Rangers

Aberdeen Colts v Inverness Caley Thistle

Ayr United v Montrose

Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts

Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts