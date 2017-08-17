Another home tie for Dundee United in Irn-Bru Cup

Dundee United will continue their Irn-Bru Cup defence at home to Alloa.
The Tangerines progressed to the next stage after a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath on Tuesday.
Just last night Alloa beat Dundee Colts 4-2 at Dens Park to set up a tie with the cup holders.
The second round will be played over the weekend of September 2 and 3.
The draw in full:
Sligo Rovers v Falkirk
Elgin City v Bray Wanderers
Crusaders v Motherwell Colts
Albion Rovers or Spartans v Linfield
TNS v Livingston
Dumbarton v Connah’s Quay Nomads
Peterhead v Annan
Dundee United v Alloa
Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South
St Mirren v Hearts Colts
Hamilton Colts v Cove Rangers
Aberdeen Colts v Inverness Caley Thistle
Ayr United v Montrose
Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts
Buckie Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic
Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts