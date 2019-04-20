Another enormous housing development touted for land north of Broughty Ferry

Another enormous housing development for land to the north of Broughty Ferry could be on the horizon.

Housebuilders Balmossie Developments Ltd have submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Dundee City Council outlining plans for an 18.86 hectare development north of Panmurefield.

Details are scant on the notice – essentially a statement of intent from the developers – but a diagram included shows a plan to build around existing homes in the Balmossie area.

The developers plan to hold a public consultation session in the summer, where the first detailed plans are expected to be unveiled.

The event will be held on July 11, from 3pm-6pm, at Panmurefield Baptist Centre on Lawers Drive.

The Ferry’s councillors have been made aware of the event, as has the Broughty Ferry Community Council.

John Watson, Broughty Ferry Community Council’s planning secretary, said: “At the moment the information is very sparse.

“However, the city development plan adopted this year is very specific when it comes to open land, so we will be paying close attention to that when we see more details.”

Balmossie’s planning agents, John Handley Associates Ltd, were contacted for comment.

Balmossie Developments’ proposal is the latest in a number of plans for the land to the north of the Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes is set to bring 150 new homes to Linlathen after successfully overturning the council’s decision.

Kirkwood’s proposal had initially been turned down last year – for the second time – over concerns building in the east would take the spotlight off the Western Gateway.

But the Scottish Government said “significant progress” had been made at the Gateway, to the point where development elsewhere would no longer have an effect on the area.