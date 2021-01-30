Another 10 Covid deaths in Tayside and Fife as Scotland’s death toll increases by 60

Tayside and Fife have recorded 10 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded four deaths, Perth and Kinross and Dundee both recorded one, while four deaths were registered in Angus.

The area also saw 89 new cases, down from 122 on Thursday.

The new positive cases include 11 in Angus, 21 in Dundee, 25 in Perth and Kinross and 32 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland records a further 60 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,100.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 994 people have tested positive in Scotland in the past day. This is down from 1,155 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.8%, the same as the previous day.

There are 1,952 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 142 are in intensive care, which is two less than the previous day.

So far 543,370 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 7,638 have received their second.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,785 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,539 were in Angus, 5,784 in Dundee, 8,870 in Fife, and 3,592 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 789.

Of this number: 103 were in Angus, 193 in Dundee, 323 in Fife, and 170 throughout Perth and Kinross.