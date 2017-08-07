An anonymous donor has paid for new playhouses for kids at Ninewells Hospital.

The mystery benefactor donated enough money to buy two playhouses for the outdoor play area.

The property department at Ninewells was happy to lend a hand in putting them together and the first house is already being used by children.

Willie Baxter, a joiner with NHS Tayside, said: “It’s been a real team effort from everyone and great to work on something different.”

Gillian Doig, play specialist at the hospital, said: “We’d like to thank our generous benefactor and our colleagues from property for building them and making them look fab.”