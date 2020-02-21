Annual survey reports rising satisfaction with life among Dundee residents

Dundonians are feeling more empowered and generally as satisfied with their lives as they were a year ago, according to the latest citizen survey.

The annual poll appears to show a long-term substantial improvement in the number of locals who are happy with their lives in the city.

Among other highlights, the 2019 survey reports:

62% of people living in the same area for more than 10 years

42% feeling they can influence decisions in their local area, up from 37% in 2016

98% of locals feeling either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their neighborhood

In all, 1,300 people were polled on behalf of Dundee City Council for the survey.

The council says the satisfaction expressed by residents has more than doubled in the time since it began to measure local happiness in 2008.

Around 71% of locals reported being “very satisfied” with their neighbourhood last year – up more than twofold from 31% in 2008, but down from 85% in 2018.

Local services are also receiving generally positive approval ratings across the board.

However, Dundee City Council itself is dealing with a long-term image problem,

The average approval rating for the authority fell from 2013 to 2017 and has experienced its first rise in a decade as of 2019.

Council officers analysing the trend say general ambivalence and apathy to the local authority’s work is to blame.

They point to high satisfaction reported by those who actually engage with the council’s services by phone or appointment as a more reliable indicator of council satisfaction.

“(These) reflect the actual experience of those who have made a complaint or contacted the council, rather than a general public perception,” a report said.

“This type of difference is commonly found in research on public services, with those who

actually use services generally rating them more highly than non-users.”

David Martin, chief executive of the council, has praised staff for helping to improve the public perception of the local authority in the long term.

He said: “Even with the minor dip in 2019, the council can claim to have significantly

contributed to doubling the amount of people over the past 10 years who rate their

neighbourhood as a very good place to live.

“Over that time, there have been community regeneration schemes, three cycles of local community planning partnerships, local improvement plans and major investment in the school estate and housing stock, as well as investment in parks and open spaces.

“Across the council, services can point to a positive contribution to this result.”

Full results of the survey are expected to be published shortly after they are presented to councillors on Monday.