Pass it on Dundee!

That’s the message from staff at Tayside Re-Users, who say Pass it on Week — Scotland’s popular annual re-use week — is vital to the City of Discovery.

The scheme, led by Zero Waste Scotland, involves people swapping, donating or sharing any unwanted goods — all with the aim of those items being resold or re-used.

More than 600 events are taking place across the country this week, ranging from book swaps to sustainable fashion shows.

According to event organisers, the aim is to move from away from being a “disposable culture”.

Tayside Re-Users, a Dundee-based charity, sells recycled goods including office equipment and reconditioned furniture.

Bob Innes, white goods manager for the organisation, said that so far this week has has repaired 11 fridge freezers, six cookers and five washing machines.

After he has repaired the goods, they are then sold on.

Bob said the scheme was fantastic and he was happy to be involved in giving back to the community: “This is really important for Dundee — it is essential.”

Pointing out that Dundee had a high level of deprivation, he added: “We are giving people something they can rely on, that is working and is safe and cheap. This week has gone really well.”

Tayside Re-Users’ social enterprise manager Laura Findlay said any time someone passed on items for re-use, they were helping their community and the planet.

She added: “Every little action helps.”

Laura said she hoped that even after Pass it on Week the trend of passing on used goods would “continue in the months and years ahead”.

She added: “Tayside Re-Users is happy to take any item which can be re-used, including DIY, bric-a-brac, sports goods, household and office furniture.

“Other charities have to be more selective.”

Andrew Pankhurst, re-use campaigns manager for Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Pass it on Week has fast become a popular event which encourages everyone to do what they can to help Scotland move away from a disposable culture.

“By sharing, swapping, repairing and buying second-hand, we are together creating a more sustainable, circular economy for today and the future.”