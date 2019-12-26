Anniversary walk to commemorate Tay Road Bridge disaster taking place this weekend

An anniversary walk to commemorate the Tay Bridge Disaster is to take place on Saturday, 140 years after the incident.

The walk, hosted by Dundee Waterfront Walks, will remember all those who perished in 1879.

A spokesman for the walk said: “This tour covers many areas of Dundee history. It will explore the Tay Bridge disaster. Our aim is to do this in a respectful manner, giving us all a chance to reflect.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite under Tay Bridge.

The Tay Bridge disaster took place during a violent storm on Sunday December 28 1879, when the first Tay Bridge collapsed as a train from Wormit to Dundee passed over it, killing about 60 people.

Those attending the walk are asked to meet in front of Discovery.

The tour will last 60-75 minutes and will go ahead irrespective of the weather.