Locals living in one of the city’s newest housing developments have slammed brazen vandals who spray-painted their properties.

A series of tags have been etched on residential blocks in and around Annan Terrace, just off Alexander Street, recently.

As many as four blocks were targeted during the wrecking spree with one local claiming some graffiti was removed, before hoodlums struck again.

The properties in the heart of the Hilltown only opened in 2017, with many residents reporting this was the first bit of bother they’d experienced since they moved in.

Stacey Reid said she was “angry” at graffiti scrawled near an intercom system at the development, which was constructed by Dundee City Council in partnership with Hillcrest Housing Association.

She added: “I’m aware that there is graffiti sprayed on at least four of the buildings heading back towards Hillbank Road.

“It’s right at our front door and I would say someone has been pretty brazen to have done this, it does anger me, these properties have only been here for a short period of time and someone’s doing this.

“As far as I’m aware this has all happened just before Christmas. There are offices here within some of these blocks for staff so I assume they have reported the damage.”

Vicki McKimmie, who has lived in the area for nearly two years, said: “It’s ridiculous that this is happening, I’m sure they had already removed the vandalism and the person or persons have struck again.

“It is so brazen that folk are coming right to the front door to spray this onto our doorsteps.”

Wendy Lafferty who lives in the same block said she was aware that industrial units on the opposing side of Alexander Street had also been targeted.

She added: “The businesses premises over the road have already painted over the vandalism at their premises it is disappointing that someone is targeting this area.

“The properties haven’t been here long, I haven’t reported the matter myself but like the other neighbours have said, it is brazen that someone is doing this.”

A spokesman for Hillcrest condemned the recent spate of incidents and urged residents to report any further issues.

He added: “Anti-social behaviour, including vandalism is not tolerated within our developments, and we will take all necessary action where possible to resolve the issue.

“We urge our tenants to report any instances of vandalism, along with any information on who may have caused it to us as soon as possible to allow us to take action in partnership with Police Scotland.”