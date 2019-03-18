Annan man accused of historic child sex offences in Dundee and Angus

A man has appeared in court accused of child sex offences in Dundee and Angus dating back to the 1970s.

Harry Knapp, 64, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court. He faces three charges of committing offences between 1975 and 1978 at addresses in the city and Arbroath.

He allegedly used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards a child by removing the youngster’s clothing and inappropriately touching the child on various occasions between October 1975 and 1976 in Dundee.

Knapp, of Caledonian Crescent, Annan, is also accused of sexually assaulting a child in a vehicle and striking their head.

He made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

Knapp was granted bail.