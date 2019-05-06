Annalise Johnstone: Man on trial, along with woman, accused of murdering his own sister in Perthshire

A man has gone on trial alongside a teenage girl accused of murdering his own sister by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck.

Jordan Johnstone, 25, and Angela Newlands, 19, both deny murdering Annalise Johnstone at the Maggie Wall Memorial, a witch monument just outside Dunning in Perthshire.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston heard agreed evidence on Friday that the cause of Annalise’s death was a deep puncture wound to her neck which severed vital veins and arteries and caused death within a few minutes.

The prosecution and the defence confirmed Johnstone’s car was near the monument at the time Annalise was attacked on May 10 last year.

Jurors were told they would hear recordings of a 999 call made by two hillwalkers to police on May 12 and another of a call made by Jordan Johnstone in the early hours of May 11.

The sources of samples taken for forensic reports were also agreed as was the timing of CCTV footage prepared for the trial by police.

In addition to murder, both accused are charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution for the killing.

The indictment states they transported Annalise’s lifeless body in Johnstone’s Ford Galaxy from the memorial.

This was before they dumped her behind a stone dyke at the side of the B8062 road between Auchterarder and Dunning.

It’s also alleged that they then cleaned the vehicle, set fire to unknown material connected with the murder and falsely reported Annalise to police as a missing person.

Johnstone is further accused of assaulting Annalise two days before she died by grabbing her and pulling her from his Ford Galaxy in Beith, Ayrshire on May 8.

He is also charged with stealing a Hobby Caravan and its contents from Carmichael Place, Irvine on May 9.

Johnstone and Newlands both face an additional charge of assaulting Nadia Johnstone at Bank Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on May 6 2018.

The prosecution alleges that the pair threatened her with knives, repeatedly attempted to strike her on the neck with a knife, threw liquid at her and punched her on the head to cause her injury.

The Crown claims the charges against Newlands are aggravated by being committed while she was on bail granted at Perth Sheriff Court on April 13 last year.

Both accused deny all the allegations and Newlands has lodged a special defence of alibi, claiming she was somewhere else when the murder was committed.

The trial, before Lady Scott, was adjourned until Tuesday, when the first witnesses will give evidence.