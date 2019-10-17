Animal lovers spring to spaniel’s aid following owner’s emotional plea to find beloved pet a new home

Big-hearted dog lovers have swamped Dundee woman Mary Kelly with offers of a new home for her springer spaniel.

She appealed through the Tele for another owner for six-year-old Murphy after suffering ill health.

Now city residents have been in touch to offer a new home for the pet and others even said they’d provide dog walking services to enable Mary to keep him.

Mary, 60, from Fintry, is mulling over the offers but, despite appreciating the dog walking services, she insists: “It is all or nothing.

“As much as it breaks my heart, I have to give him away because I cannot look after him.

“I actually have people who walk the dog on different days and it is great that so many people have made that suggestion to take him out.

“But it has to be a new home for him.

“Murphy is good with children and is good with other dogs, so he won’t be a problem.”

Mary has an incurable blood disease and requires regular treatment so Murphy needs a full-time owner, but on the condition Mary can have regular visits to see how he is getting on without her.

She added: “I can drive and so I am looking for a new home for Murphy in Tayside or Angus where I can go and see him.

“But I wouldn’t take over, it would be just to see how Murphy is doing.”

Mary has had the springer spaniel since he was a pup and he has become a firm favourite with neighbours and local kids.

One resident, Michelle Johnstone, 33, said: “Murphy is a beautiful dog and my children love him. They pet him through the garden fence.

“I have spoken to a few people round here who had offered to take the dog for walks every day so that Mary could keep him.

“But I can appreciate what she is saying and we will wait and see what happens.

“Another woman I spoke to has a 13-year-old son who said that he wanted to walk Murphy, so she is not short on offers of help.”

Mary told how she was overwhelmed by the number of emails she received following our appeal.