Animal lovers asked to sign up as volunteers at Baxter Park dog festival

Dog lovers are being asked to sign up as volunteers for a bumper event at Baxter Park.

The Winter Doggyfest takes place on Sunday November 17 and organisers are expecting huge numbers to attend.

A spokesman for Stobswell Forum said: “We are looking for volunteers to help out with the big day which starts at 10.30am in Baxter Park.

“It is a very popular event with dog lovers and we are starting to publicise it now.”

Meanwhile, members of the Stobswell Forum heard at their latest meeting that three defibrillators had been unveiled in the area.

Vice-chairman David MacDougall said: “They were all installed in one day and are at the Maryfield police station, Boots the Chemist on Albert Street and Craigie Bowling Club.”