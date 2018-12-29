Animal lover Layla made sure city’s needy dogs were not forgotten at Christmas

A kind-hearted schoolgirl produced her own calendars to raise money for her local dog shelter.

Layla Whitlam, 7, from Tayport, has taken an interest in helping animals in need and decided to go the extra mile over the festive period.

She painted dog calendars, with all the money raised going towards buying goods for Dundee’s Brown Street Kennels.

Layla’s mum Ashley, 29, a catering assistant, said: “She loves animals but unfortunately we’re pretty full at home.

“We have eight guinea pigs, a hamster, two turtles, a dog and a cat.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been going along to Brown Street Kennels at Christmas because it’s the one nearest to us. We handed in treats at Christmas last year but nothing on the scale of this year.”

Layla managed to raise £105 from selling her calendars to family, teachers and everyone on her street.

Ashley said: “She hand-painted each calendar and sold them for £1.50.

“Each one was unique depending on what the person asked for – there wasn’t a single calendar the same.”

Layla worked on the calendars every night after school from November onwards.

Her mum said the youngster always wants to do her best to help any creatures who need it.

Ashley added: “When she sees an animal in need, she wants to help them and doesn’t want to let them go.

“We went to Asda to buy the food and she scanned everything herself on the self-service tills.

“She bought something for every type of dog at the shelter – food for older dogs, special food for puppies, a crate of puppy milk and even food for dogs with sensitive tummies.”

Despite the house already being full of pets, Layla received a surprise when her new hamster Elizabeth was welcomed on Christmas morning.

Ashley added: “My sister bought her it a couple of weeks ago and hid her at home until Christmas Day.”

Layla now has her eye on potentially going into business with a dog rescue-style company.

“She wants to have a company where both of us go around in a van and help the dogs on the streets,” said Ashley.