Animal expert tells people to check for hedgehogs before lighting their bonfires

A top wildlife expert has warned people to be wary of wild animals while celebrating bonfire night.

Sandy Boyd, who runs the Wormit Hedgehog Rescue Centre, has asked those lighting bonfires tonight to keep an eye out for hedgehogs and other small animals.

The 82-year-old, who has more than 25 years of experience caring for injured and ill hedgehogs, said: “If you build a bonfire, it’s always good to lift up the leaves with a stick or something first, just to check.

“With it coming into winter, a lot of hedgehogs are starting to think about hibernating, and if they see a pile of leaves or logs then they might want to crawl inside and build a nest.

“You should also wait as long as you can to build your bonfire, that’s what I always recommend to people. If you build it early then there’s more time for an animal to crawl in and fall asleep.

“A lot of times people will build them a day or so early and that can lead to issues.

“It is a danger for hedgehogs, and there’s been quite a few years where we’ve had some the day after Bonfire Night singed, not every year but it does happen.

Sandy has also given some advice on the best way to treat a burned hedgehog, saying: “The first thing to do is to get it out and have a good look at it, then obviously it’s cold water for a burn.

“The hedgehog’s spines are actually just hollow hair, so they melt on to the animal which can be bad.

“Like I said, the first thing to do is to get them out of wherever they were found and into a box, with an old towel or something in it, then get a good look at them.

“If they’re really bad then you should try and take them to a rescue centre.”